364 students in the county committed suicide in the last 8 months, says survey

From January to August of this year, 364 students committed suicide in the country. They were all from school to university levels.

Social and voluntary organisation Anchal Foundation disclosed the information from their survey in a press conference on Friday (9 September) morning.

The organisation conducted a survey from the data of 150 national and local newspapers.

Suicide rate is high among school students. Among those who committed suicide, 174 were school students. A 7-year-old child also committed suicide.

Studies show that on average, more than 45 students commit suicide every month. Suicide rates are highest among 14-16-year-olds, with 107 suicides in this age group.

According to the Suicide Rate of Young Students 2022 survey, 44 Madrasa students have committed suicide in the last eight months. Suicide rate is high in Dhaka division.

101 students committed suicide in 2021, the organisation added.