364 students in the county committed suicide in the last 8 months, says survey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 04:04 pm

Related News

364 students in the county committed suicide in the last 8 months, says survey

Suicide rate is high among school students. Among those who committed suicide, 174 were school students

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 04:04 pm
Representational Image: Collected
Representational Image: Collected

From January to August of this year, 364 students committed suicide in the country. They were all from school to university levels.

Social and voluntary organisation Anchal Foundation disclosed the information from their survey in a press conference on Friday (9 September) morning.

The organisation conducted a survey from the data of 150 national and local newspapers.

Suicide rate is high among school students. Among those who committed suicide, 194 were school students. A 7-year-old child also committed suicide.

Studies show that on average, more than 45 students commit suicide every month. Suicide rates are highest among 14-16-year-olds, with 160 suicides in this age group. 

According to the Suicide Rate of Young Students 2022 survey, 44 Madrasa students have committed suicide in the last eight months. Suicide rate is high in Dhaka division.

101 students committed suicide in 2021, the organisation added.

Top News

Suicide / Student suicide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

9h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

11h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

13h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

1h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

4h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

9h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’