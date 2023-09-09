Hurt feelings top reason behind student suicides: Study

Hurt feelings were the top reason for 361 students dying by suicide in Bangladesh from January to August this year, according to a survey conducted by Aachol Foundation.

Trouble with romantic relationships, family abuse, sexual abuse, academic pressure, mental instability, and family problems were the other factors, it found.

The survey was conducted by using data pertaining to suicide reports published in 105 national and local newspapers, Farzana Akhter Labani, team leader of the Research and Analysis unit of the social welfare organisation, said at a press conference on Saturday.

Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor of Child, Adolescent, and Family Psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health, said emphasis should be on the development of personal resilience and mental health to prevent student suicides.

"When students face breakups or academic challenges, fostering their mental resilience is crucial. If they withdraw, showing signs like eating alone and in isolation, initiating a conversation and offering counselling is essential," the professor said.

Take any mention of suicide seriously and offer immediate counselling and support, he added.

Dr Helal also emphasised the need for stable mental health in teachers and family members to support students effectively.

A total of 101 students committed suicide in 2021 and 532 students in 2022, Farzana Akhter said at the press conference.

Rate high among school students

Suicide rates are high among school students, Farzana Akhter said. Among those who committed suicide, 194 were school students.

On average, over 45 students commit suicide every month, with the highest prevalence among 13-19-year-olds, who were 67.3% of the figures. Of them, the number of female students was 159 and male 84.

The suicide rates were 21.6% among 20-25-year-olds, 2.80% among 26-30-year-olds, and 8.30% among 1-12-year-olds, according to the survey report.

According to the survey, a total of 96 college students committed suicide during the period, followed by some 66 university students.

Some 30 of the total number of students who committed suicide were enrolled in madrasas, the study found. Compared to other regions of the country, suicide rates are high in Dhaka division.

Female students continue to outnumber male students in suicides, accounting for 59.30% of all suicides in the period, Labani said at the press conference.

More suicides from hurt feelings

The survey found that hurt feelings (31.60%) were the most responsible factor behind student suicides.

Besides, 15.80% of student suicides were attributed to romantic relationship issues, 6.9% to family problems, 11.4% to mental instability, 3.30% to sexual abuse, and 4.4% to academic pressure.

Dr Shahidul Islam, programme manager, Non-communicable Disease Control Program, Directorate General of Health Services, said the government plans to introduce a dedicated operational plan called "Mental Health and Disability" in the next fiscal year, focusing on science-based strategies for suicide prevention and mental health over the next five years. This initiative promises benefits for the nation in the near future.

Tansen Rose, founder of Aachol Foundation, said the primary cause of student suicides last year was romantic relationships.

Addicts more likely to commit suicide

Meanwhile, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, at another press conference on Saturday, said, "Analysing data from January 2021 to August 2023 at our women's drug addiction treatment centre, we found that out of 322 women receiving services, 177 exhibited suicidal tendencies."

Of these, 98 attempted suicide at some point and 5 eventually committed suicide despite receiving treatment. Among these 177 female suicidal patients, 122 were drug addicts, the NGO said.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. This year's theme is "Creating hope through action".