3.6 lakh pieces of rawhide collected in Savar Leather Industrial City since Eid

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

A total of 3.6 lakh pieces of rawhide have been collected in Savar Leather Industrial City since Eid day, said Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA).

"A total of 3.5 lakh pieces of sacrificial animal rawhide was collected in Savar Leather Industrial City on Eid day, and another 10,000 rawhide was collected the day after," BTA General Secretary Md Sakhawat Ullah told The Business Standard on Tuesday (12 July).

"So far we have collected a total of 3.6 lakh pieces of sacrificial animal rawhide. From tomorrow, we will start collecting rawhide preserved with salt from different warehouses in Dhaka. Within a week, we will collect from different areas outside Dhaka," he added.

"Meanwhile, in the leather warehouses set up in Harindhara, Hemayetpur outside the leather industrial city, about 8 lakh sacrificial animal rawhide was collected on Eid," said Mohammad Abul Bashar, president of a rawhide traders' co-operative society in Harindhara bazar.

"We have a total of 72 leather warehouses here (Hemayetpur), and this Eid we have been able to collect a total of 8 lakh pieces of rawhide, which have been preserved with salt for the time being," he added.

When asked about seasonal traders and various madrasas and orphanages not getting a fair price for goat rawhide, Abul Bashar said, "We have taken about 20 thousand pieces of goat rawhide. We paid Tk10-20 for each."

"The problem is that tannery owners talk about taking goat rawhide, but they don't want to. Moreover, the cost of salting and processing a goat's rawhide after buying is not worth it. So they are reluctant to take it," he further said.

"Each cow rawhide has been bought for Tk600-1,100," he informed.

Rawhide / Eid

