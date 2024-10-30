36 Bangladeshi citizens return from Lebanon with govt’s help

36 Bangladeshi citizens return from Lebanon with govt’s help

At least 216 Bangladeshis have returned from Lebanon till now

36 Bangladeshi nationals returned home from Lebanon on 30 October. Photo: TBS
36 Bangladeshi nationals returned home from Lebanon on 30 October. Photo: TBS

A total of 36 Bangladeshi citizens returned home today (30 October) from war-torn Lebanon.

The returnees were welcomed at the airport by officials from the government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). They returned on an Emirates Airlines flight.

At least 216 Bangladeshis have returned from Lebanon till now, said a foreign ministry press release.

The release said all the returnees received Tk5,000 in cash, some food items and initial treatment.

There has not been any news about any casualty regarding Bangladeshi nationals in Lebanon as of yet, the release added.

The release also said the government will fully help those who want to return from Lebanon and provide security for those who do not.

migration / Lebanon / war

