35.5 m children affected by lead poisoning in Bangladesh: Study

In Bangladesh, more than 35.50 million children are affected by lead poisoning, say multiple study findings.

The major sources of lead exposure are Used Lead Acid Battery recycling, turmeric adulteration and paint, according to the Toxic Sites Identification Programme by Pure Earth.

The findings of the multiple studies done by Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research (icddr,b), Bangladesh, and Pure Health, were revealed at a city hotel programme on Tuesday.

At the programme on "Lead Poisoning in Bangladesh: Research Evidence for Urgent Actions", researchers said around 65% of children had a blood lead level above 3.5 microgram per decilitre, which is above the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention reference value (<3.5 µg/dL).

According to a study on blood lead levels (BLLs) among children under 18 years, done in Khulna, Tangail, Sylhet and Patuakhali districts, lead was found in the blood of 100% of children sampled. It was done on 980 children between July and September 2022.

Another study by the icddr,b team on blood lead level testing of 500 children in Dhaka city also found lead in the blood of 100% of the children tested.

High levels of lead were found in local toys, local paints, aluminium and ceramic cookware, pigments, sweetener containers etc. Lead was found in 96 of 367 samples (items) from the market in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barisal and Khulna cities.

Separate studies done by Pure Health and icddr'b respectively found lead in turmeric in rural areas and paints for home use in Bangladesh

If action is not taken immediately, the country may face severe consequences as lead effects both the mental and physical health of children such as hampering brain development and memory loss, researchers said.

Presenting the findings, they also called for the formation of a national multispectral strategy and action plan to address lead poisoning.

The research evidence suggests building a health system capacity to fight against lead poisoning and to include it in the next Health Nutrition and Population Sector Program (HNPSP)

As chief guest, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md Shahab Uddin, said the government is conducting regular operations against illegal lead battery production and recycling to save people from lead pollution.

"To bring the desired results, there is also a need for widespread awareness among the people," he added.