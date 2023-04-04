3,500 shops gutted as devastating fire rages Bangabazar

At least 3,500 shops have been gutted in the massive fire that burned the Bangabazar market, said Bangabazar Shop Owners Association Office Secretary DM Habib said today.

"I have two shops in the market. Hundreds of crores worth of RMG products are now just ashes," he said while talking to reporters on Tuesday (4 April).

The fire started on Tuesday morning and still isn't under control as of the filing of this report at 12pm.

The devastating fire that started at the capital's Bangabazar market this morning spread to adjacent buildings as well, including the Annexco Tower, and affected a portion of the Police Headquarters.

A total of 48 fire service units along with members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are working to bring the situation under control.