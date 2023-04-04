3,500 shops gutted as devastating fire rages Bangabazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 11:59 am

Related News

3,500 shops gutted as devastating fire rages Bangabazar

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 11:59 am
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Photo: Shafiqul Islam

At least 3,500 shops have been gutted in the massive fire that burned the Bangabazar market, said Bangabazar Shop Owners Association Office Secretary DM Habib said today.

"I have two shops in the market. Hundreds of crores worth of RMG products are now just ashes," he said while talking to reporters on Tuesday (4 April).

The fire started on Tuesday morning and still isn't under control as of the filing of this report at 12pm.

The devastating fire that started at the capital's Bangabazar market this morning spread to adjacent buildings as well, including the Annexco Tower, and affected a portion of the Police Headquarters.

A total of 48 fire service units along with members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are working to bring the situation under control.

 

Bangabazar Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

43m | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana and the Diwan-i-Am. Illustration: Augustin Anjan Byapari

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

2h | Habitat
Illustration: Bloomberg

Regulating AI will be essential. And complicated

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

23m | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

28m | TBS Stories
Football coaches are getting fired

Football coaches are getting fired

28m | TBS SPORTS
Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

33m | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka