3,500 kg chemically inflated shrimps seized in Keraniganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 10:48 pm

Related News

3,500 kg chemically inflated shrimps seized in Keraniganj

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 10:48 pm
Representational image. Picture of frozen shrimp. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Picture of frozen shrimp. Photo: Collected

The coast guard seized about 3,500 kilograms of artificially inflated shrimps in the Keraniganj area of Dhaka on Wednesday.

None could be arrested during the drive as the owner of the shrimp consignment fled during the drive. The consignment on a truck and a public bus was headed for Chattogram from Khulna and was seized at an area adjacent to the Dhaleswari bridge, as per the coast guard sources.

To profit illegally, shrimps are inflated artificially with jelly or gel injections to make them look fresher, juicier and bigger for buyers. The practice can cause serious health issues among consumers.

Lieutenant Shams Sadekin Nirnoy, station commander of the Pagla Coast Guard, led the operation on a tip-off and found the shrimps injected with jelly.

The shrimps were later burnt in the presence of the coast guard officers and senior fisheries officers of Keraniganj.

Shrimp / Coast guard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

15m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index