3,500 kg chemically inflated shrimps seized in Keraniganj

The coast guard seized about 3,500 kilograms of artificially inflated shrimps in the Keraniganj area of Dhaka on Wednesday.

None could be arrested during the drive as the owner of the shrimp consignment fled during the drive. The consignment on a truck and a public bus was headed for Chattogram from Khulna and was seized at an area adjacent to the Dhaleswari bridge, as per the coast guard sources.

To profit illegally, shrimps are inflated artificially with jelly or gel injections to make them look fresher, juicier and bigger for buyers. The practice can cause serious health issues among consumers.

Lieutenant Shams Sadekin Nirnoy, station commander of the Pagla Coast Guard, led the operation on a tip-off and found the shrimps injected with jelly.

The shrimps were later burnt in the presence of the coast guard officers and senior fisheries officers of Keraniganj.