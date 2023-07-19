Police sue 3,500 BNP men over clash in Lakshmipur

Two cases have been reportedly filed against 3,500 BNP men in connection with Tuesday's clash among leaders and activists of Awami League and BNP and police personnel in Lakshmipur.

Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, central publicity secretary of BNP, has been made the main accused in the cases.

Lakshmipur police Station Sub Inspector Anisur Rahman filed a case against 1,530 BNP men including Annie, under the Explosives Act and the Special Powers Act.

On the other hand, Sub Inspector Mozammel Hossain filed another case against 1,525 BNP men for obstructing police from performing their duties and injuring the cops.