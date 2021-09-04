35 tortoises rescued from Barishal

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 04:45 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thirty five tortoises were rescued from Rupatoli Bus stand in Barishal city on Friday night.

Tipped off,  a team of Police under Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) raided a Khulna-bound BRTC bus coming from Charfashion. 

BMP Kotwali Inspector (Investigation) Foisal Ahamed said the tortoises were found at the top bunker inside a sack. 

However, no one was arrested in connection with the smuggling. 

"We have handed over the tortoises to the forest department in Barishal for releasing them," said BMP (South) Deputy Police Commissioner Ashraful Alom adding they would be more alert to protect the wild animal. 

"We have received the tortoises and looking for a suitable place to release them," said GM Rafique Haider, divisional forest officer. 

