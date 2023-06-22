$35 million climate smart agriculture activity programme launched to increase farmers' capacity

A farmer plants seasonal paddy while standing in knee deep water at the Jhilwanja area in Cox’s Bazar. This year’s record-low rainfall and extreme hot weather made it challenging for farmers to grow the seasonal paddy, which depends on monsoon rains for a profitable harvest season. According to the meteorological department, the amount of rainfall shrunk by 47% nationwide and by 58% in the Chattogram Division in August. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M

The five-year (2023-2028) project titled "Feed the Future Bangladesh Climate Smart Agriculture Activity (CSA)" was inaugurated today. The project was inaugurated at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) auditorium in the capital on Thursday, said a press release.

The $35 million project is being financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The project is being implemented by the US-based International Fertiliser Development Center (IFDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhtar was the chief guest in the opening ceremony.

IFDC President and CEO Henk van Rein and USAID Director of Economic Growth Office Muhammad Khan were the special guests.

BARC Executive Chairman Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar presided over the opening ceremony

CSA Activity Chief of Party Ishrat Jahan gave the welcome speech.

This project will save 6,01,550 metric tonnes of fertiliser and fertiliser subsidy of $424 million and produce 9.53 million tonnes of crops at an incremental rate.

The project is expected to generate a total profit of $3.25 billion, which is 93 times the total investment of $35 million and will benefit nine lakh farmers.

This project has been undertaken at a time when the agricultural sector of Bangladesh is facing many challenges including climate change. The situation has worsened with supply disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Especially small farmers in 21 districts in the southwestern part of the country are facing high risk.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhtar said, "Climate-smart agriculture is our top priority. Because it helps to increase the capacity of farmers. The southern region faces various problems including climatic weakness such as salinity. Our various government agencies are working on it. Besides, I am inviting private organisations to come forward. We have to save soil, water and future generations. I thank IFDC for undertaking such a project. We are emphasising on agricultural mechanisation. Paddy planting and harvesting is being done by machines."