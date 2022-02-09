35 lakh poor families to receive low-cost TCB goods during Ramadan

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 09:06 pm

35 lakh poor families to receive low-cost TCB goods during Ramadan

The commerce ministry has already started taking various steps to import goods which remain in high demand during Ramadan

35 lakh poor families to receive low-cost TCB goods during Ramadan

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) plans to provide the 35 lakh poor families – who have received cash assistance from the government following the Covid outbreak – with edible oil, sugar, pulses, onions, and dates at subsidised prices in the forthcoming Ramadan.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will supply the goods, which will reach the beneficiaries through local administrations, according to the preliminary decision made at a meeting on Wednesday.

Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, senior secretary to the PMO, chaired the meeting, attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce, the TCB and other government agencies concerned.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, additional secretary (import) to the commerce ministry, told The Business Standard that the meeting discussed ways to keep the supply of essential commodities normal during Ramadan.

Mentioning that TCB's supply of essential commodities will increase during the sacred month, he said a method will be worked out to make sure the 35 lakh unprivileged families get the essentials at subsidised prices. The work will be done with the involvement of deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers, he added.

Asked, TCB Spokesman Humayun Kabir told TBS the issue of providing TCB products to the poor is still in the early stages. The TCB will start work in this regard, he said, adding it would not, therefore, be appropriate to comment in detail on this right now.

People concerned, however, said the commerce ministry has already started taking various steps to import goods which remain in high demand during Ramadan – which will begin in April. The ministry has sent letters to importers to increase imports of products which are low in stock.

TCB also is preparing to increase the supply of products during Ramadan.

At present, 450 trucks of the corporation are selling various daily commodities including oil, sugar, onion and pulses at low prices across the country. The state-owned company plans to raise the number of trucks to 700 during the upcoming Ramadan.

