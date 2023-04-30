35 Bangladeshis evacuated from Sudan till date: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 05:40 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

At least 35 Bangladeshi nationals have already been evacuated from war-torn Sudan, mostly in Saudi Arabia with the help of their employers, said State Minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam.

The government has taken initiatives to evacuate 700  Bangladeshis  who have been registered to return home, the state minister told a press briefing at the ministry on Sunday (30 April).

He said, "The people of Saudi Arabia, UAE and neighbouring countries have businesses in Sudan and Bangladeshis also worked under those employers. After starting the war, 35 Bangladeshi have evacuated through the help of their employers, 34 to Saudi Arabia and one to UAE. At least 32 of them worked under different employers."

He also talked about the government measures to bring back Bangladeshi citizens stranded in Sudan, through Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

"The Bangladeshi nationals will be taken to Port Sudan from Khartoum on 2 May through 9 busses, and from there they will be taken to Jeddah through Saudi Ship. Later, they will be brought to Bangladesh by several flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines," said the state minister.

He said the Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum has already arranged nine buses to take the Bangladeshi nationals to Port Sudan from Khartoum and adjacent cities and a team from Bangladesh's Consulate General in Jeddah will reach there to assist them.

All the Bangladeshis, stranded in Sudan, will be taken to Port Sudan by 2 May and they are likely to reach Jeddah by 4 May, according to the state minister.

Around 1500 Bangladeshi live in Sudan, according to the foreign ministry. 

