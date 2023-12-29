34,530 BGB members deployed across Bangladesh ahead of polls

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 1,151 platoons (34,530 members) across the country to maintain peace and order during the upcoming national polls.

As a part of this, a mobile striking force was deployed from Tejgaon Rail Station at 11am today (29 December), said Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters.

BGB will work as a "mobile team" and "striking force" to maintain peace and order in the polling areas across the country from 29 December 2023 to 10 January 2024 under the "In Aid to the Civil Power" initiative to support the local administration.

Army troops were also scheduled to be deployed today but were later delayed to 3 January.

Army personnel will be deployed across the country from 3 January to 10 January to help maintain law and order before, during, and after the upcoming national polls.