34,530 BGB members deployed across Bangladesh ahead of polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

34,530 BGB members deployed across Bangladesh ahead of polls

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 12:56 pm
File photo of BGB members deployed on Dhaka street. Photo: Rajib Dhar
File photo of BGB members deployed on Dhaka street. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 1,151 platoons (34,530 members) across the country to maintain peace and order during the upcoming national polls.

As a part of this, a mobile striking force was deployed from Tejgaon Rail Station at 11am today (29 December), said Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters.

BGB will work as a "mobile team" and "striking force" to maintain peace and order in the polling areas across the country from 29 December 2023 to 10 January 2024 under the "In Aid to the Civil Power" initiative to support the local administration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Army troops were also scheduled to be deployed today but were later delayed to 3 January.

Army personnel will be deployed across the country from 3 January to 10 January to help maintain law and order before, during, and after the upcoming national polls.

Top News

BGB / deployment / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

3h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

2h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A step forward: Step Footwear's innovative approach to school shoes

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

14h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

15h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

17h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

19h | Videos