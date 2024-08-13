34 student organisations decide not to observe Mourning Day on 15 August

At least 13 student organisations, including student wings of various political parties, have decided not to observe the National Day of Mourning on 15 August.

The decision was taken at a view exchange meeting of the leaders of the student organisations organised by the liaison committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at the TSC Auditorium at Dhaka University today (13 August).

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BAL), the student wing of Awami League, and the Jatiyo Chatra Samaj, student wing of Jatiyo Party, were not invited to the meeting.

ICT Advisor Nahid Islam and Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud, both of whom are coordinators of the student movement, were present at the meeting.

On behalf of the liaison committee, its coordinator Mahfuz Abdullah, member Nasiruddin Patwari and Ariful Islam Adeeb attended the meeting.

Among other student organisations, members of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal, Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, Bangladesh islami Chhatra Shibir, attended the meeting among others.