34 more die from Covid in Rajshahi, Bogura

Thirty four more people died from Covid-19 in different hospitals of Rajshahi and Bogura in the last 24 hours.

In Rajshahi, 18 new deaths were registered in the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Six of the deceased were confirmed Covid patients while seven others died with symptoms. Five others died despite being tested Covid negative.

Among the deceased, six hailed from Rajshahi, four from Natore, three each from Pabna and Naogaon and one each from Chapainawabganj and Kushtia.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the deaths and said, "At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 418 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 53 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in Rajshahi was 32.71% after 140 samples came back positive against 428 tests yesterday.

The infection rate in Chapainawabganj was 53.68% after 51 out of 95 people tested positive.

In Bogura, 16 people have died in the last 24 hours due to the Covid-19 infection and with its symptoms.

Seven of them tested Covid-19 positive and nine others died with symptoms.

District Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the news in an online briefing around 11:30 pm on Sunday.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the district stood at 588.

Of the seven people who died of Covid-19, four were residents of Bogura district and three others were from outside of Bogura.

According to the District Civil Surgeon's Office, 577 new samples were tested in the district and 137 were diagnosed with the disease in the last 24 hours. The detection rate is 23.74%.

At present, there are 1,573 active Covid-19 cases in Bogura. According to the Bogura district health department, so far 18,994 people have been identified as Covid-19 against 99,104 tests.

223 people have recovered in the last 24 hours in Bogura.