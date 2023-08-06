33 prominent citizens express concerns over expulsion of Comilla University student

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 08:54 pm

Related News

33 prominent citizens express concerns over expulsion of Comilla University student

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 08:54 pm
33 prominent citizens express concerns over expulsion of Comilla University student

Thirty-three distinguished citizens of the country have expressed profound dismay regarding the expulsion of Iqbal Manowar, a final-year student in the English department at Comilla University. 

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, (6 August), they appealed to the university's Vice-Chancellor, AFM Abdul Moyeen, urging him to revoke the expulsion order against Manowar who also served as the university correspondent for a national daily newspaper.

Additionally, they called for an apology to the nation after a clear explanation of the VC's stance on his remarks in support of corruption.

The statement highlighted concerns about alleged violations of academic freedom, media independence, and civil and political rights within the country's higher education institutions. The expulsion incident was seen as a continuation of a trend where proper administrative procedures were reportedly not adhered to, as conveyed through media sources.

On 31 July, Iqbal Manowar filed a report in the daily newspaper Jaijaidin, covering a speech delivered by the university's Vice-Chancellor, Abdul Moyeen, during an orientation and farewell event for the marketing department. In response, the university administration temporarily expelled Manowar on 2 August, citing his report titled 'Development takes place in Bangladesh just because corruption is happening: CoU Vice-Chancellor.' The report alleged that the Vice-Chancellor made remarks endorsing corruption during the event.

'Corruption prompts development': Comilla University expels journalist for ‘distorting VC speech’

However, the university authorities contested the report, asserting that the Vice-Chancellor's speech had been 'distorted,' leading to damage to the university's reputation.

The statement of condemnation emphasised that Iqbal Manowar had reported on the event in his capacity as a journalist, not as a student. It noted that there are established legal avenues to address grievances over news content, including sending protest letters and filing complaints with the Bangladesh Press Council. 

The expulsion without following such procedures was criticised as an infringement on the right to engage in independent journalism, particularly within university settings known for fostering free thought.

The signatories of the statement expressed concern that due process wasn't observed in the expulsion of a student. They underscored the importance of affording a student an opportunity to defend themselves, issuing a show-cause notice, presenting the matter before the university's disciplinary committee, and obtaining approval from the syndicate, all of which were allegedly not carried out in this case. This, they claimed, indicated a violation of rules and an unjust treatment of a student by the Vice-Chancellor and his administration.

The statement emphasised that the incident transcended the expulsion of a campus journalist, delving into larger questions of media freedom, human rights, and civil liberties.

Strongly condemning the incident, the collective called upon all university authorities, including Comilla University, to uphold laws, rules, regulations, and rights.

Prominent figures who signed the statement included Economist Professor Mahbub Ullah, Former Ambassador Major General (Retd) AMS Amin, Human Rights Activist Noor Khan Liton, Political Scientist Professor Abdul Latif Masum, Dhaka University Law Professor Asif Nazrul, Jahangirnagar University Philosophy Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, and Professor of International Relations at Dhaka University, Mohammad Tanjimuddin Khan, among others.

Top News

Comilla University journalist / Corruption / Comilla University VC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

13h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

14h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

15h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic