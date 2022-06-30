33 more companies got food-grade stickers

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has issued food-grade stickers to 33 more restaurants based on their environment, food quality and overall management.

The stickers were handed over to the restaurants at a function held at the BFSA head office on Thursday.

Grading stickers are issued considering food storage environment, administrative matters, hygiene, food storage system and dealing with the consumer.

After reviewing the condition of previously graded companies, re-grading stickers were given to 40 of them at the programme.

Since the launch of the BFSA, 150 food establishments have been given grading stickers and 71 have been re-graded, including 58 in 2018-19, 30 in 2019-20, 30 in 2020-21 and 33 in 2021-22.

The BSFA started issuing grading stickers to restaurants based on special evaluations from the 2018-19 financial year. Grading stickers are distributed in the "A+", "A", "B" and "C" categories.

Speaking as the chief guest, BFSA Chairman Md Abdul Qayyum Sarkar said, "The quality of food is the most important factor in the development of tourism. When a tourist goes somewhere, this grading helps them choose a restaurant."

BFSA Member (Law and policy) Shahnawaz Dilruba Khan said those who got lower grades have been given 45 days to impove their condition.