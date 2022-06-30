33 more companies got food-grade stickers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

33 more companies got food-grade stickers

Since the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority launched, 150 food establishments have been given grading stickers

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:24 pm
33 more companies got food-grade stickers

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has issued food-grade stickers to 33 more restaurants based on their environment, food quality and overall management.

The stickers were handed over to the restaurants at a function held at the BFSA head office on Thursday.

Grading stickers are issued considering food storage environment, administrative matters, hygiene, food storage system and dealing with the consumer.

After reviewing the condition of previously graded companies, re-grading stickers were given to 40 of them at the programme.

Since the launch of the BFSA, 150 food establishments have been given grading stickers and 71 have been re-graded, including 58 in 2018-19, 30 in 2019-20, 30 in 2020-21 and 33 in 2021-22.

The BSFA started issuing grading stickers to restaurants based on special evaluations from the 2018-19 financial year. Grading stickers are distributed in the "A+", "A", "B" and "C" categories.

Speaking as the chief guest, BFSA Chairman Md Abdul Qayyum Sarkar said, "The quality of food is the most important factor in the development of tourism. When a tourist goes somewhere, this grading helps them choose a restaurant."

BFSA Member (Law and policy) Shahnawaz Dilruba Khan said those who got lower grades have been given 45 days to impove their condition.

Top News

food-grade stickers / Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

7h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

10h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

11h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

1h | Videos
All of Mars captured by Chinese Spacecraft

All of Mars captured by Chinese Spacecraft

2h | Videos
Gov mulls to privatise all state-owned jute mills

Gov mulls to privatise all state-owned jute mills

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years