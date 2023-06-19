3,200 CCTV cameras to be installed as Sylhet, Rajshahi cities go to polls Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:22 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the deployment of approximately 3,200 CCTV cameras in polling centres in an effort to ensure transparency and security in the Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporation elections slated for Wednesday.

Out of these, 1,740 cameras will be installed in Sylhet and 1,560 in Rajshahi.

Similar to previous elections, the EC will closely monitor the voting process through these cameras from Dhaka, aiming to enhance accountability and ensure a fair election.

To maintain law and order during the voting process, the EC has planned to station 16 law enforcement personnel, including armed police and Ansar, at each general centre. Additionally, 18 personnel will be deployed at risky and officially important centres.

Furthermore, 4 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be present on the day of the elections in these cities.

In order to bolster security efforts, executive magistrates and RAB patrolling teams will also be on duty.

The exact number of risky or important centres in the two city corporations is yet to be determined. However, in the recently concluded city polls in Barishal and Khulna, more than 50% of the centres were classified as risky in both cities.

In the Sylhet city polls, voters will cast their votes across 1,364 polling booths in 190 centres. A total of 367 candidates will be competing for various positions, including seven candidates for the mayoral post, 273 for general councillors, and 86 women contestants vying for 14 reserved wards in the city corporation having 4,86,605 voters.

Similarly, in the Rajshahi city polls, voters will cast their votes at 1,173 polling booths in 152 vote centres. A total of 162 candidates are participating in the elections, including four mayoral candidates, 112 general councillor candidates, and 46 women contestants contesting for reserved wards of the city corporation that has 3,52,157 voters.

The mayoral race in Sylhet City is anticipated to be highly competitive, featuring notable contenders such as Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury from the ruling Awami League, Mahmudul Hasan from Islamic Andolon, and Nazrul Islam Babul from the Jatiya Party.

However, Khairujjaman Liton from the Awami League is expected to secure an easy victory in the Rajshahi city polls, given the absence of strong competitors. Liton is also the incumbent mayor of the city.

