Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 09:50 am

Public Security Division of the Home Ministry on Wednesday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

32 police officials promoted to DIGs 

The government has promoted 32 police officials to the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in the latest reshuffle of the police administration.

Public Security Division of the Home Ministry on Wednesday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Earlier, the government promoted 11 officials to the post of DIG in December 2020, eight in October 2019, 17 in November 2018, 15 in October 2017 and 18 in February 2016.

According to sources after the promotion to the post of DIG, the process of promoting 110 officials to the post of additional DIG will be started. If that happens, it will create an example of giving the highest number of promotions in this post at the same time in the country's history.

Besides, 68 new posts have been created for additional DIG. 

Bangladesh police / Promotion

