32 EC-registered NGOs form consortium to monitor national polls

Thirty-two out of the 96 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) registered with the Election Commission have formed the Election Observer Consortium to monitor the upcoming national elections.

Abdullah Al Noman, executive director of Shishu Protiva Bikash Kendro, has been made chairman of the consortium, which was floated at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday.

He is joined by four co-chairmen who will operate at the divisional level.

Additionally, Professor Zia Rahman, the dean of Dhaka University's social science faculty, and journalist Syed Ishtiaque Reza will serve as advisers to the consortium.

During the press conference, the leaders of the platform expressed their intention to monitor all elections at the local level, including the 7 January general elections. They plan to meet with the Election Commission soon to present their necessary recommendations.

Abdullah Al Noman said, "We have submitted the list of 9,557 observers for the 300 parliamentary constituencies in 64 districts of Bangladesh from our 32 organisations to the Election Commission."

He said the observers selected from among the submitted names will be divided into eight divisions and undergo training to become efficient monitors. The EOC will set up its own monitoring cell.

Addressing the consortium members, Syed Ishtiaq Reza said the days ahead will be difficult, but he hopes they can overcome challenges successfully.

"A party is absent from the election. The government aims for competitive elections. So people's participation is crucial. The observation report you provide after the election should be a milestone," he added.

The consortium members include Activity for Reformation of Basic Needs, Disability Inquisition Activities, Azampur Shramajbi Unnayan Sangstha, Bibi Achia Foundation, Jubo Unnayan Sangstha, and Keraniganj Human Resources Development Society.