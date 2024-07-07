32 arrested in raid against drugs on CU campus

Bangladesh

UNB
07 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:19 pm

Related News

32 arrested in raid against drugs on CU campus

During the raid on Saturday 11 mobile phone sets, 28 motorbikes, two private cars, a huge quantity of cannabis, drugs, and means used for taking drugs were seized. The raid continued for four hours from 5pm.

UNB
07 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:19 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Chittagong University (CU) authorities have arrested 32 people including students and outsiders in a crackdown against drugs on the campus.  

During the raid on Saturday 11 mobile phone sets, 28 motorbikes, two private cars, a huge quantity of cannabis, drugs, and means used for taking drugs were seized. The raid continued for four hours from 5pm.

The arrestees included eight CU students and the rest were outsiders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Assistant Proctor Liton Mitra said as part of the crackdown against the drugs they conducted raids on the banks of the Biological Faculty's pond, Central Field, behind Bangabandhu Hall, Social Science Faculty Jhupri, Onmukto Manch, and other spots from Saturday afternoon to night.

He informed that they will impose academic penalties on the arrested students as per the university rule while police will take legal actions against the outsiders under the rules.      

Earlier this year, the CU administration restricted the entry of outsiders to the campus and students were instructed to hold their ID cards with them constantly to verify them.

Chittagong University (CU) / raid against drugs / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

3h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

11m | Videos
The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

1h | Videos
What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

2h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

18h | Videos