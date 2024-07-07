32 arrested in raid against drugs on CU campus

The Chittagong University (CU) authorities have arrested 32 people including students and outsiders in a crackdown against drugs on the campus.

During the raid on Saturday 11 mobile phone sets, 28 motorbikes, two private cars, a huge quantity of cannabis, drugs, and means used for taking drugs were seized. The raid continued for four hours from 5pm.

The arrestees included eight CU students and the rest were outsiders.

Assistant Proctor Liton Mitra said as part of the crackdown against the drugs they conducted raids on the banks of the Biological Faculty's pond, Central Field, behind Bangabandhu Hall, Social Science Faculty Jhupri, Onmukto Manch, and other spots from Saturday afternoon to night.

He informed that they will impose academic penalties on the arrested students as per the university rule while police will take legal actions against the outsiders under the rules.

Earlier this year, the CU administration restricted the entry of outsiders to the campus and students were instructed to hold their ID cards with them constantly to verify them.