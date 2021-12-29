31st at Cox’s Bazar: Strict ban on outdoor events, but hotels buzzing

There will be no event to welcome the year 2022 anywhere outdoors in Cox's Bazar.

This time, the law enforcement agencies have taken extra precaution to ensure the safety of tourists in Cox's Bazar.

Besides, the district administration has formed a special monitoring cell to maintain discipline in the tourism hub. The tourist police have also taken several security measures to ensure the safety of tourists.

However, people from different parts of the country will visit Cox's Bazar to enjoy the last sunset of 2021, as well as the first sunrise of 2022, and there will be various events arranged indoors in different hotels to welcome the New Year 2022.

Meanwhile, Abul Kashem Sikder, general secretary of Cox's Bazar Hotel Motel Guest House Owners' Association, said that 70 to 80% rooms have been booked so far this year on the occasion of "31st Night".

No event will be arranged on the beach as there is a government ban on holding events outdoors. So this time, tourist arrivals in Cox's Bazar will not be as expected, said Abul Kashem.

At the same time, the hotels, motels and guest houses are offering a special discount this time marking the New Year celebration. Moreover, they will allow tourists more than the capacity of each room and no extra money will be taken for this. All rooms are being booked at a reasonable cost, he added.

He also urged tourists not to book hotel rooms through any broker.

Additional DIG of Tourist Police of Chattogram division Mohammad Moslemuddin said the tourist police are working for the overall security in Cox's Bazar.

However, the number of tourist police deployed in Cox's Bazar is somewhat inadequate. Instead of 250, there are now 208 police officials deployed in the area. The police administration is working to ensure a deployment of 250 to provide adequate security and services to the tourists during the entire season including 31st Night.

Welcoming the tourists in Cox's Bazar, Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid said Cox's Bazar generally gets crowded with tourists on any special day, including the "Thirty-first Night".

Necessary decisions and preparations have been taken in multiple meetings with all concerned to enhance the quality of service of tourists and ensure maximum security. The monitoring committee will monitor the situation round the clock, the DC added.

He also said no one will be allowed to hold any event outdoors as per the ban.

This time, the law enforcement agencies are also on high alert after the recent rape incident of a married tourist in the heart of the tourist district.