31st Chattogram International Trade Fair kicks off

The 31st Chattogram International Trade Fair-2024 kicked off at the Railway Polo Ground in the port city on Friday (15 February) evening, through a grand opening ceremony hosted by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel MP graced the occasion as the chief guest, joining the event online. State Minister of Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu MP addressed the ceremony as the special guest, while Member of Parliament of Chattogram-11 Constituency M. A. Latif attended as the guest of honor. Additionally, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and Indian Assistant High Commissioner Dr. Rajeev Ranjan were present as distinguished guests.

The opening ceremony also saw the participation of various prominent figures, including Chairman of the CITF-2024 Committee A K M Akter Hossain, CITF Committee Co-Chairmen, Chamber Directors, former directors, honorary consuls, senior government officials, trade body leaders, civil society representatives, and delegates from participating institutions.

During his address, Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury MP emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring food security for all citizens and urged traders and consumers to exercise restraint during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

State Minister of Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu MP highlighted the government's focus on promoting traditional handicrafts from every village and emphasized the importance of expanding export opportunities for these products globally.

Guest of honor M A Latif MP praised Bangladesh's economic growth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and stressed the significance of showcasing a diverse range of domestic export products at international trade fairs.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam advocated for the automation of regulatory bodies within the Ministry of Commerce to facilitate ease of doing business and urged the government to address essential utility crises in Chattogram's industrial areas.

Omar Hajjaz, president of the CCCI, reflected on the journey of the Chattogram International Trade Fair over the past three decades and called for the allocation of government land in Chattogram to establish a permanent exhibition and convention center. Indian Assistant High Commissioner Dr. Rajeev Ranjan commended the flourishing India-Bangladesh relations and highlighted the vast opportunities presented by trade fairs.

The official inauguration of the fair was marked by the cutting of the ribbon and releasing of balloons by the esteemed guests.

The fair features a dedicated Bangabandhu Pavilion, showcasing the life and legacy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with exhibits commemorating the Liberation War.

With 16 premier pavilions, 56 premier stalls, 94 gold stalls, 48 mega stalls, and 11 food stalls spread across 4 lakh square feet, CITF promises a diverse array of products and services from entrepreneurs and businessmen hailing from India, Thailand, Iran, and domestic regions. The fair, operating from 10 am to 10 pm daily, aims to attract millions of visitors seeking to explore and procure their favorite products.

Since its inception in 1993, CITF has served as a cornerstone event organized by the Chattogram Chamber to bolster the promotion of local products and foster economic growth. This year, small and medium entrepreneurs from across the country will showcase their offerings, further enriching the fair's appeal.