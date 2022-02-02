31st BCS Cadre Association celebrates 50 years of Bangladesh

The 31st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Cadre Association has recently organised an event commemorating the 50 years of Bangladesh independence held at Bangladesh National Museum in the capital.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of Bangladesh Parliament spoke as the chief guest of the programme.

Journalist Mohssen el-Arishie, managing-editor of the Egyptian Gazette, was the special guest.

Mohssen el-Arishie, also the author of the book "Hasina…Facts and Mythology" said that young people in Bangladesh are rallying around their leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build the 'New Bangladesh'. They are also pledging to continue the achievements, stable and independent Bangladesh, young people renewed their pledges to the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said that through the book, Arab and Egyptian readers will be able to know about the liberation war of Bangladesh, the abandonment of Bengalis and many other unknown histories.

The author has invited Arab and Egyptian readers to explore unknown areas in the history of Bangladesh under Pakistani occupation, and great sacrifices the Bengali people had paid during the Liberation War.

The book is also translated to Bengali. Negotiations are underway with international publishing house to publish its English version.

In an interview with the Egyptian Gazette, the 31st BCS Cadre Association's President Abdullah Al-Hadi said "Encouraged by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the society's members are contributing their time, efforts and potentials to serving the interests of common people in Bangladesh."

According to Al-Hadi, most of the BCS officers are young talents and properly-qualified to pioneer the achievements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ambitions to represent Bangladesh globally.

"The BCS officers are reflecting the image of New Bangladesh," Al-Hadi said, adding "Our ambitions are unlimited and our potentials inexhaustible."

Al-Hadi is a celebrated poet in Bangladesh. He published a collection of 365 poems, which express the Bengali people's pride and patriotism.

He draws his sources of inspiration largely from the history of his country and dreams overwhelming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prepare Bangladesh to celebrate a better future.