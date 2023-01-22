31 Jamaat-Shibir men arrested over 'sabotage attempt' in Dinajpur

Bangladesh

UNB
22 January, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 02:54 pm

Related News

31 Jamaat-Shibir men arrested over 'sabotage attempt' in Dinajpur

UNB
22 January, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 02:54 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police on Sunday arrested 31 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chattra Shibir from a procession they brought out as part of their "ongoing anti-government movement" in the station area of Dinajpur town.

Leaders and activists of different areas of Jamaat-Shibir brought out a protest procession around 7am demanding the release of party leaders and activists, said Tanvirul Islam Tanvir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station.

Police arrested 31 people when they tried to escape on a bus sensing police presence.

The leaders and activists from various areas including Chiribandar Debiganj were gathering in the town and trying to carry out sabotage, said the OC.

The police also seized the bus, he added.

Legal action is underway against the detainees in this regard, said OC Tanvir.

Jamaat / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

4h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

18h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

19h | TBS SPORTS
Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

21h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port