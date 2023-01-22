31 Jamaat-Shibir men arrested over 'sabotage attempt' in Dinajpur

Police on Sunday arrested 31 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chattra Shibir from a procession they brought out as part of their "ongoing anti-government movement" in the station area of Dinajpur town.

Leaders and activists of different areas of Jamaat-Shibir brought out a protest procession around 7am demanding the release of party leaders and activists, said Tanvirul Islam Tanvir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station.

Police arrested 31 people when they tried to escape on a bus sensing police presence.

The leaders and activists from various areas including Chiribandar Debiganj were gathering in the town and trying to carry out sabotage, said the OC.

The police also seized the bus, he added.

Legal action is underway against the detainees in this regard, said OC Tanvir.