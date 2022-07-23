31 govt officials, orgs receive Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak-2022

Total 27 government officials and four organisations have received the "'Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak" for 2022.

An event was organised in this regard marking this year's "National Public Service Day" at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the award-giving ceremony as the chief guest.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the awards to the recipients – 27 individuals, three ministries and one unit – on behalf of the premier.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain presided over the event.

Earlier on Friday, in separate messages, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the recipients of the award.

In his message, the president said the "Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak-2022" is being conferred with the aim of encouraging the creative and constructive activities of the employees working in the public administration, increasing the motivation, encouraging the development of skills and accelerating the achievement of the development targets of the government.

"I am congratulating all the employees who got the 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak," the head of the state said.

Hamid hoped that employees engaged in all strata in the public services will play an effective role in building the 'Sonar Bangla' by achieving all the development targets of the government in the coming days, inspired by the spirit of the War of Liberation.

The premier, in her message, said, "...I think this joy of receiving the medal will sharpen their (public service officials') enthusiasm, talent and creativity and encourage others.'

Government employees usually perform duties under the authority's instructions, but some of these employees are able to go beyond conventional thinking and use new methods, technologies and approaches to bring positive changes in ongoing work and service delivery processes, she added.

This award will be given to such innovation-minded employees, she said, adding that recently, the scope of Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak has been expanded to bring more employees of various government departments under the purview of this award.

The Awami League-led government is always sincere about the welfare of government employees, she said.

"We consider the increase in various benefits including rise in salaries and allowances of government employees very seriously. In return, we expect sincere service and responsibility from government employees," she added.