31 govt officials, orgs receive Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak-2022

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 03:48 pm

Related News

31 govt officials, orgs receive Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak-2022

TBS Report 
23 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 03:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Total 27 government officials and four organisations have received the "'Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak" for 2022.

An event was organised in this regard marking this year's "National Public Service Day" at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the award-giving ceremony as the chief guest.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the awards to the recipients – 27 individuals, three ministries and one unit –  on behalf of the premier.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain presided over the event.

Earlier on Friday, in separate messages, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the recipients of the award.

In his message, the president said the "Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak-2022" is being conferred with the aim of encouraging the creative and constructive activities of the employees working in the public administration, increasing the motivation, encouraging the development of skills and accelerating the achievement of the development targets of the government.

"I am congratulating all the employees who got the 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak," the head of the state said.

Hamid hoped that employees engaged in all strata in the public services will play an effective role in building the 'Sonar Bangla' by achieving all the development targets of the government in the coming days, inspired by the spirit of the War of Liberation.

The premier, in her message, said, "...I think this joy of receiving the medal will sharpen their (public service officials') enthusiasm, talent and creativity and encourage others.'

Government employees usually perform duties under the authority's instructions, but some of these employees are able to go beyond conventional thinking and use new methods, technologies and approaches to bring positive changes in ongoing work and service delivery processes, she added.

This award will be given to such innovation-minded employees, she said, adding that recently, the scope of Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak has been expanded to bring more employees of various government departments under the purview of this award.

The Awami League-led government is always sincere about the welfare of government employees, she said.

"We consider the increase in various benefits including rise in salaries and allowances of government employees very seriously. In return, we expect sincere service and responsibility from government employees," she added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / President M Abdul Hamid / Public Administration / Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

4h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

5h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

19h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group