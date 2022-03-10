31 damaged temples, business houses to get Tk45 lakh from PM's relief fund

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the authorities concerned to provide monetary assistances to the temples, puja mandaps and business establishments of the Hindu community damaged during the fanatic attacks on those entities in Noakhali, Cumilla and Cox's Bazar districts centring the Sharodia Durga Utsob, 2021.

"We are going to hand over cheques for Tk44.75 lakh soon to 31 temples and business houses of the Hindu community from the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah.

A press release, signed by PM's Assistant Press Secretary Md Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu, also said that the religious affairs ministry is also providing similar kind of assistances to the damaged temples and business houses.