307 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:42 pm

Related News

307 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:42 pm
307 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

At least 307 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8am, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 244 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest were hospitalised outside Dhaka.

Some 1,291 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now. 

Among them, 465 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 627 in hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 14,831 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 13,483 have recovered.    

 

The country saw 57 dengue-related deaths this year.

Top News / Health

Dengue cases on the rise

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

14h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers