307 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

At least 307 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8am, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 244 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest were hospitalised outside Dhaka.

Some 1,291 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now.

Among them, 465 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 627 in hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 14,831 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 13,483 have recovered.

The country saw 57 dengue-related deaths this year.