30.44% of households dispose of waste in designated sites

Bangladesh has been proactive in announcing policies and actions to address waste management issues. Photo: TBS

According to a recent survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), only 30.44% of the country's households dispose of their domestic waste in designated waste disposal sites.

It also found that 19.69% of households dispose of waste in open spaces, while 19.60% use undesignated waste disposal sites.

The information was disseminated in the report on "Socio-Economic and Demographic Survey 2023," published on 5 June.

At the division level, the Rangpur division has the highest rate of proper disposal (41.05%), while Dhaka lags behind (26.86%), the survey also stated.

Household waste management involves the collection, transportation, processing, reuse, and disposal of waste materials within the respective household.

Rural vs Urban Waste Disposal

The survey identifies more waste is dumped in undesignated and open places in rural areas than in the cities. This practice not only threatens the environment but also diminishes land fertility. The report states that 22.61% of rural households dispose of waste in unspecified locations compared to 13.77% in cities. Additionally, open dumping of waste is more prevalent in rural areas, with 24% of farms engaging in this practice compared to 11.30% in urban areas.

The survey estimates an average daily waste generation of 0.38 kg per person in rural areas, totaling 37,084.46 tonnes nationally.

Notably, 87% of this waste is compostable, highlighting potential resource recovery opportunities.

The Local Government Division conducted the survey last year under the "Amar Gram Amar Shohor" survey project.

Concerns and Impact

Due to a lack of waste management, these wastes are being dumped in different places or reservoirs in villages. Improper waste disposal pollutes water bodies and reduces soil fertility. Plastic waste is particularly detrimental to rivers and canals. Unmanaged waste creates unsanitary conditions, posing health risks to communities.

This survey emphasised the urgent need for improved waste management practices in Bangladesh. Promoting public awareness and encouraging responsible waste disposal practices are crucial steps towards a cleaner and healthier country.