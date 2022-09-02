300 tonnes of onions imported from Turkey by TCB rot and go to waste

Eleven lots of onions imported from Turkey by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) arrived at Chattogram port a month ago. Not taken from the port in time, about 300 tonnes of that rotted.

The rotten onions were dumped in the pond next to the TCB office in the EPZ area of the city and people in the area are fed up with the smell of large quantities of rotten onions.

Asked about this, Senior Executive of TCB's Chattogram regional office Jamal Uddin Ahmed said, "The shipment of onions arrived at Chattogram port on 2 August. But the suppliers could not release the onions as they could not provide proper documents.

"About 300 tonnes of onions from 11 lots were wasted after the onion shipment was released a week ago. The responsibility of spoiled onions lies with the supplier company and we [TCB] have no responsibility, no financial loss," he added.

Locals say these rotten onions were dumped over a large area of the pond and the stench of rotting onions in such large quantities is concerning. Children are getting sick while local children and teenagers are picking up whatever is available.

"I don't understand how an organisation like TCB can throw so much spoiled onion in a populated area. We have informed them after visiting the spot," Ziaul Haque Sumon, councillor of South Halishahar ward told The Business Standard.

However, Assistant Director of TCB Chattogram, Saddam Hossain, said, "We are regularly sprinkling bleaching powder so that the smell does not spread further. Maybe it will take some time, but the smell will be gone.