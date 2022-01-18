300 SUST students sued over clash with police

Police have filed a case against around 300 unidentified students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet who are protesting demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

Sub Inspector (SI) Md Abdul Mannan filed the case with the Jalalabad police station on Monday (17 January) midnight on charges of attacking police.

According to the case dockets, around 200 to 300 'unruly' students obstructed the police at around 5.30 pm Sunday when they went to rescue Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed. The students allegedly tried to snatch government-issued firearms and threw brickbats at police.

The case statement also said the students had opened fire on the police and charged cocktails.

"A case has been registered in the wake of Monday's incident. 200-300 people have been accused in the case. However, no one was named and no arrests have been made so far," said Jalalabad police station Inspector (Investigation) Md Abu Khaled Mamun confirming the news.

Denying the allegation of attack on police, Zahidul Islam Apurba, a protesting SUST student said the police had attacked their peaceful programme.

"They fired upon us. Many of us have been shot. They are being treated at the hospital," he told The Business Standard.

At least 30 people including students, the university treasurer Anwarul Islam and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Ajbahar Ali Sheikh were injured in the clash Sunday.

The students had confined the university vice-chancellor to press home their three-point demand including the removal of Sirajunnesa Chowdhury hall provost.

The student protests on the campus began Thursday last week as female students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall protested "abuses by the hall provost". Other SUST students joined the demonstration after alleged Chhatra League attacks on the female students.

The situation took a new turn Sunday as police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets and used stan grenades to disperse the students who blocked the VC in his office.

Subsequently, the university authorities suspended all classes and examinations indefinitely and ordered the students to leave the campus by Monday noon. Rejecting the order, the protestors launched the anti-VC movement on Sunday night.

The university authorities defended police action by saying the protestors not only blocked the VC but also threw brick chips on police leading to retaliation.

After the police action drew criticism on social media, the university authorities said they have launched an inquiry into the incident.

