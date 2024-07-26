300 rooms of DU halls vandalised during quota movement: VC

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal visited different halls of the university today (26 July). Photo: BSS
Around 300 rooms of different halls at Dhaka University (DU) have been vandalised during the quota reform movement, DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal said today (26 July). 

"The university authorities have already determined the damage of the vandalisation carried out by the quota protesters at the university's dormitories", DU VC told reporters after visiting the university's mostly affected Ruqayyah Hall and Sir AF Rahman hall this noon.

The university authorities will reform the halls after getting financial allocation from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the VC said, adding that then it would be possible to resume regular activities of the university.

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Dr Mohammad Samad, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachhar, Treasurer Professor Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, President of Dhaka University Teachers Association Dr Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Syndicate members and hall provosts accompanied the VC during the visit.

