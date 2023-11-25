300 electoral inquiry bodies start working from tomorrow

The officers of the committees will remain deployed in their respective constituencies, undertaking round-the-clock duties

The 300 inquiry committees established by the Election Commission to investigate irregularities in the lead-up to the 12th parliamentary polls will begin operating at full capacity from Sunday.

On Thursday, the EC constituted these committees for all 300 constituencies of the national parliament. The committees comprise judicial officials from various districts across the country.

Officials say the officers of the committees will remain deployed in their respective constituencies, undertaking round-the-clock duties.

Upon observing any pre-election irregularities during their service, the committees will conduct thorough investigations and prepare a comprehensive report. The district election officer concerned will then forward the inquiry report to the EC secretary for review and appropriate action.
 
EC Joint Secretary (law) Mahbubar Rahman Sarker, said the number of such committees was 122 in the 11th national polls. This time the number has been increased to 300.

"At the request of the EC, the Supreme Court has appointed judicial officers to full-time positions. We expect them to be proactive and take decisive legal action in cases of rule violations. They are already deployed and will be fully operational from Sunday," he said.

"He further clarified that the judicial officers can independently investigate issues or incidents related to pre-election irregularities based on information received from the committee, complaints filed with it, or their own initiative. Additionally, training for these officers will commence on Monday," he added.

He added that training for these officers will commence on Monday.

Each inquiry committee is authorised to enlist a bench assistant, stenographer, and office assistant as necessary aides during their duties.

Election Commission (EC) / Inquiry Committees / Bangladesh

