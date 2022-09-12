300 cobblers, barbers in Ctg receive PM's gifts

The Chattogram district administration has distributed humanitarian gifts of the prime minister to 300 cobblers and barbers belonging to the marginal population of the district.

The gifts were handed over to them in a ceremony organised at the deputy commissioner's office on Monday (12 September).

Some 150 cobblers and 150 barbers were given a food bag weighing 14.5 kg as a humanitarian gift from the prime minister. Each bag contained 10 kgs of rice, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg pulse, 1 kg salt, 1 litre oil, turmeric powder, chili powder, and coriander powder.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Dr Badiul Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Masud Kamal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Mahmudullah Maruf, Bir Muktijoddha Commander Mozaffar Ahmed and Nezarat Deputy Collector Touhidul Islam were also present on the occasion.