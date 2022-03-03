300 Bangladeshis still stuck in Ukraine

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

300 Bangladeshis still stuck in Ukraine

So far, 550 Bangladesh nationals have left Ukraine, mostly to Poland, since the Russian invasion

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 09:48 pm
A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

At least 300 Bangladeshis, who are trying to flee Ukraine to a safer location in neighboring EU states, are still stuck in the war-torn country.  

Anirban Niogi, a Bangladesh Embassy official in Poland, told The Business Standard (TBS) on Thursday afternoon, "Currently, I am at the Poland-Ukraine border and we are trying to help Bangladeshi citizens to leave Ukraine."

"Till Thursday morning, around 550 Bangladeshis had left Ukraine, mostly to Poland, since Russia started an invasion. Most Bangladeshis who have reached Poland have gone to their respective destinations and only a small number are staying in a dormitory arranged by the Bangladesh Embassy in Poland," he added.   

Explaining his experience, Anirban said, "Many Bangladeshis who crossed the border are sick from walking long distances."

The Bangladesh Embassy in Poland has arranged special bus services for Bangladeshis who reached Medyka, a southeastern border town of Poland, from war-torn Ukraine.  Bangladeshis living in Poland also stand beside people from their home country.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Poland has posted a Facebook page for Bangladeshis who are entering Poland from Ukraine.  

"Shuttle bus services from the Medyka border to Przemyśl town operate regularly. Bangladeshi citizens who entered Poland crossing this border are requested to board shuttle buses to Przemyśl town as soon as possible. From there, they have to go to Warsaw by train. The Polish government has arranged a shelter house in Warsaw where they can stay briefly," reads the post.  

Bangladesh does not currently have an embassy or a consulate in Ukraine. The country's embassy in Poland acts as Ukraine's de-facto diplomatic mission.

As the number of people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches the one million-mark, more and more European countries have offered to take in refugees. Among them are Hungary and Greece, which are otherwise known for their tough stance on migration, reports InfoMigrants.

More than 874,000 refugees have fled the conflict in Ukraine and sought safety in other countries from the Russian invasion, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Another million people are estimated to be internally displaced, according to UNHCR.

Most refugees are currently in one of the five countries that neighbor Ukraine's west, that is Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, and Slovakia.

However, some 70,000 people have arrived in European countries that do not share a border with Ukraine, like Germany, Italy, or Greece, according to UNHCR.

Top News

Bangladeshis in Ukraine / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

11h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

10h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

14h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

2h | Videos
'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

2h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

2h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last