30 shops gutted in fire at country's largest wholesale cloth market in Narsingdi

Bangladesh

BSS
17 March, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 03:04 pm

Photo: collected
Photo: collected

At least 30 shops were burnt in a devastating fire that broke out in the country's largest cloth market at Sheikherchar-Baburhat here in the early hours of Sunday (17 March).

"The accumulated financial loss due to the fire so far could not ascertained accurately but the affected businessmen primarily assumed a loss of Taka 10 crore due to the fire", said Shimul Mohammad Rafi, Deputy Assistant Director of the Narsingdi Fire Station.

Local people and fire service sources said the deadly fire likely erupted from an electric short circuit around 1.15am at Zia Uddin Market and engulfed the adjacent area. A total of nine fire extinguisher engines from Narsingdi, Madabdi and Dhaka rushed to the spot in phases and brought the fire under control by 3:00am.   

About 30 shops were ablaze--- where most of those were selling quilts and curtains-related clothes.

Being informed, six fire engines instantly from the Narsingdi Fire Station rushed to the spot and started to bring the fire under control, and then three other units from the capital joined them and brought the fire under control.

The market is known as the largest cloth market in the country and has an accommodation of nearly 3,500 shops where only clothes were being sold, said M Maniruzzaman, general secretary of the Sheikherchar-Baburhat Market Banik Samity.

Narsingdi district administrator Dr Badiul Alam, police super Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman and other district officials visited the spot immediately after the incident.

On 30 October 2023, another devastating fire broke out in the market, and 80 shops were gutted.

