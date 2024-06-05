High Court reinstates 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs

The High Court has ruled that the notification issued on 4 October 2018, cancelling the freedom fighter quota in first and second-class government jobs is illegal. As a result, the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs will remain in effect.

A bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat of the High Court delivered the ruling today (5 June), giving a final hearing on a writ petition related to the matter.

Senior lawyer Md Mansurul Haque Chowdhury appeared for the writ petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Md Saifuzzaman Zaman appeared for the state.

In a 6 December 2021 hearing on a writ petition challenging the cancellation of the freedom fighter quota in government jobs, a High Court bench consisting of Justices Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Md Kamrul Hossain Molla issued a rule asking why the 4 October 2018 notification cancelling the quota should not be declared illegal.

The cabinet secretary, secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War, secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, chairman of the Public Service Commission and others were asked to respond to the rule within seven days.

Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in 2018 cancelling the 10% women's quota, 30% freedom fighter quota and 10% district quota for direct recruitment from 9th grade and 10th to 13th grade.

It said that for direct recruitment to the posts of 9th grade (formerly 1st class) and 10th-13th grade (formerly 2nd class), recruitment will be made on the basis of a merit list. The existing quota system was abolished for direct recruitment to those posts.

Challenging the notification, seven people, including Ahidul Islam Tushar, President of the Central Command Council of the Children and Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters, filed a writ petition in the High Court.

At that time, the writ petitioners said that the 30% quota for freedom fighters had been abolished for the 9th grade and 10th to 13th grades and placed in the 14th to 20th grades. Which is tantamount to insulting the war heroes and their next generation.