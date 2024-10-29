30 more Bangladeshis return from war-torn Lebanon

30 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in conflict-ridden Lebanon return to Dhaka on 29 October. Photo: TBS

Thirty more Bangladeshi nationals were evacuated from war-torn Lebanon and were brought back to Dhaka today (29 October) by a Saudi Airlines flight.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the group returned via the aircraft SV 810, with all costs covered by the interim government.

Upon their arrival, the returnees were received at the airport by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Each individual received Tk5,000 in pocket money, food supplies, and basic medical treatment provided by IOM, reads the statement.

Mostafa Jamil Khan, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also spoke with the returnees and discussed the impact of the ongoing war in Lebanon.

He also checked the welfare of the returnees and no reports indicated any injuries or fatalities among Bangladeshi nationals in Lebanon.

A total of 180 Bangladeshis have been repatriated from Lebanon to Bangladesh so far.

Earlier, the government pledged to continue its efforts to bring back any Bangladeshis wishing to return from Lebanon at state expense amid the ongoing conflict.