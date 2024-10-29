30 more Bangladeshis return from war-torn Lebanon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:06 pm

Related News

30 more Bangladeshis return from war-torn Lebanon

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:06 pm
30 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in conflict-ridden Lebanon return to Dhaka on 29 October. Photo: TBS
30 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in conflict-ridden Lebanon return to Dhaka on 29 October. Photo: TBS

Thirty more Bangladeshi nationals were evacuated from war-torn Lebanon and were brought back to Dhaka today (29 October) by a Saudi Airlines flight. 

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the group returned via the aircraft SV 810, with all costs covered by the interim government.

Upon their arrival, the returnees were received at the airport by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Each individual received Tk5,000 in pocket money, food supplies, and basic medical treatment provided by IOM, reads the statement. 

Mostafa Jamil Khan, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also spoke with the returnees and discussed the impact of the ongoing war in Lebanon.

He also checked the welfare of the returnees and no reports indicated any injuries or fatalities among Bangladeshi nationals in Lebanon.

A total of 180 Bangladeshis have been repatriated from Lebanon to Bangladesh so far.

Earlier, the government pledged to continue its efforts to bring back any Bangladeshis wishing to return from Lebanon at state expense amid the ongoing conflict.

Top News

Lebanon / war / Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

57m | Videos
Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal, going against his entire cabinet

Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal, going against his entire cabinet

1h | Videos
Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

2h | Videos
The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

15h | Videos