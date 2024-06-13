30 mobile veterinary teams to be active in city cattle markets 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 09:36 pm

File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A total of 30 mobile veterinary medical teams will be active in Dhaka city to provide emergency treatment in Eid cattle markets and prevent the sale of sick animals.  

"The initiative has been taken to create a safe environment for buying and selling sacrificial animals in the Qurbani cattle market," said Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Abdur Rahman, while inaugurating the medical campaign in the capital on Thursday (13 June). 

Veterinary doctors will perform this duty for the next three days, he said.

He further said, "Arrangements have been made so that buyers can buy a healthy animal and farmers' animals do not get sick in this adverse environment of Dhaka city."

According to the Department of Livestock Services, some unscrupulous traders bring sick animals to market and sell them to customers through fraud. 

To stop this, veterinary medical teams will work in 20 permanent and temporary shops in Dhaka in 30 vehicles. There will be dedicated booths for these teams in the city's cattle haats.  

Mohammad Reajul Haque, director general of the Department of Livestock Services, Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, Fisheries and Livestock Secretary, and Mohammad Imran Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA), were also present in the inauguration ceremony. 

Addressing the event, Mohammad Reajul Haque said, "There will be around 3,000 sacrificial animal markets across the country during this Eid-ul-Adha, where some 1,700 veterinary medical teams will be active." 

If necessary, larger markets will have more than one team, while temporary markets will have one team.  

He said the mobile teams would stay in all the markets until the evening of 16 June. "We have taken this measure to ensure that buyers can buy healthy animals, avoid being cheated, and avoid maltreatment of animals."

This year, the availability of sacrificial animals in the country is 1,29,80367 against the demand of 1,07,2394 animals, Livestock Department data showed.

