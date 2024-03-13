$30 million project underway to resolve water crisis, train farmers in Barind region

PKSF signed agreements with the 18 local NGOs in a programme at the PKSF Bhaban in Dhaka today (13 March). Photo: Courtesy

A four-year-long project is underway to reduce groundwater usage in the Barind region in northeastern Bangladesh as groundwater level continues to decrease there causing a severe water crisis.

Estimated to cost $30 million, the project is being implemented by the state-founded Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and is being largely funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The project, titled Extended Community Climate Change Project-Drought (ECCCP-Drought), aims to increase the resilience of drought-affected communities in the Barind region, PKSF officials said in a programme at the PKSF Bhaban in Dhaka today (13 March).

PKSF signed agreements with the 18 local NGOs today for implementing the project at the grassroots. Additionally, an orientation session for the NGOs' focal persons for ECCCP-Drought was also held.

Under the project, various services and technologies will be provided to the locals to address climate change impacts in Naogaon, Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts.

The major activities of the project include capacity building of the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority in addressing climate change issues, assisting establishment of a Managed Aquifer Recharge Centre, re-excavation of ponds, canals, creeks and pond-based groundwater recharge.

Moreover, drought-smart cropping patterns and fruit or forest plantation will be promoted through the project.

"Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. The government is already formulating and implementing various strategies and policies to prevent the adverse effects of climate change," PKSF Managing Director Dr Nomita Halder said after the signing ceremony.

"Through this project, PKSF will play a leading role in protecting the poor and the ultra-poor, especially the ethnic minorities, who are most vulnerable to climate change fallout," she added.

PKSF's Environment and Climate Change Unit (ECCU) Assistant General Manager Abul Kalam Azad said, "Out of the total $30 million, GCF is providing $25 million and PKSF co-financed the remaining $5 million.

"Work will be done in 14 upazilas of 3 districts of Rajshahi. The project implementation period is from 2023 to 2026. This will benefit over 2,15,000 people in three drought-prone northwestern districts."

PKSF's Deputy Managing Director Dr Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed and General Manager (Environment and Climate Change) Dr AKM Nuruzzaman, among others, were present there.

