30 kg black popa fish worth Tk7.5 lakh caught in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

30 kg black popa fish worth Tk7.5 lakh caught in Cox's Bazar

Fishermen caught the fish defying an ongoing 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal

TBS Report
14 July, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 07:59 pm
30 kg black popa fish worth Tk7.5 lakh caught in Cox&#039;s Bazar

Defying the ongoing 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal, fishermen have caught a large black grouper fish also called marbled rockfish or locally known as black popa fish in Cox's Bazar.

The 30 kg fish was brought at Sabrang Baharchhara Ghat in Teknaf on Friday (14 July) noon to sell at Tk7.5 lakh, according to Nurul Amin, president of Fishing Trawler Owners Association of the fishing ghat.

The scientific name of the fish is Mycteroperca bonaci. The fish costs a lot because its bladder is very valuable and used for making surgical yarn.

The fish was caught in the net of the trawler of Syed Ahmed, a resident of Habibpara, Sadar union of the upazila.

Mohammad Ullah, the driver of the trawler, said, "Five fishermen from Baharchhara in Sabrang Union left for Bay of Bengal with Syed Ahmed's trawler on Friday morning. At the Baro Bain area, a big black popa fish was caught in the net along with different species of fish."

Syed Ahmed, said, "Till now, two fish traders – Abdur Rahman and Mohammad Farooq – have quoted the price up to Tk4 lakh. In hope for higher prices, we are considering taking the fish to Cox's Bazar Sadar or Chattogram."

Mohammad Salim, a Union Parishad member of Sabrang ward No-1, said due to government restrictions, most of the boats and trawlers have been kept away from the sea.

On condition of anonymity a trawler owner said the fishing ban will end on 23 July, however, to earn their livelihood and survive, many are fishing in the sea in trawlers, avoiding the eyes of the administration.

Teknaf upazila's Senior Fisheries Officer Delwar Hossain was contacted several times on mobile phone for a statement on the matter, but he did not answer his phone.

Top News

fish / Cox's Bazar / Teknaf

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country