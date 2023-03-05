30 Ctg businessmen arrested on suspicion of being involved with Jamaat-Shibir

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 11:29 am

Photo: TBS
Police have arrested 30 businessmen from Chattogram on suspicion of being involved with the banned political party Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chattra Shibir. 

They were arrested while having a meeting at a restaurant in the port city's  Jamal Khan area around 11pm on Saturday (4 March), Kotwali police station OC Zahidul Kabir told The Business Standard (TBS). 

However, the relatives of the arrested businessmen claim that all those arrested are established businessmen of the city's traditional Teribazar. They were arrested at the launch event of a new organisation of traders called "T20 Plus".

Teribazar Business Association Senior Vice President Nurul Abshar, Organisational Secretary Abdul Karim, working committee member Mohammad Jabed, and former vice president Faridul Alam are among those arrested.

Nazim Uddin, the younger brother of one of the arrested businessmen, Alamgir, told TBS that none of the arrestees are members of any political party.

"My brother and the rest were arrested mainly because of a dispute with the current board of Teribazar Business Association. The detainees formed a new business organisation called T20 Plus," he added. 

When asked further about the incident, police declined to comment. 

