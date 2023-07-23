30 arrested from Aminbazar check post in connection with BNP's youth rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 09:41 am

Photo:TBS
Photo:TBS

Police have arrested at least 30 people in connection with BNP's youth rally for suspicious behaviour from the checkpost set up at Aminbazar, an entrance to the capital.

Although the police denied the arrests during the day, they confirmed the matter at night.

The arrests were made from morning to 12pm on Saturday (22 July), Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Model police station Deepak Chandra Saha told The Business Standard.

"At least 30 people were arrested from the municipal area for trying to create chaos. Legal actions are being taken against them," he said.

The police, however, claim that the arrests were made from various places in the Savar municipality, not the checkpost.

"We conducted the checkpost activities at Aminbazar to ensure that no one can enter the city and do harmful activities, but no one was arrested from the checkpost," Deepak said.

Earlier in the morning, police were seen stopping people and interrogating them on the Aminbazar-Dhaka lane. At that time, several suspects were seen sitting inside the Aminbazar 20-bed hospital adjacent to the check post. Later, around 12:30pm, the arrestees were taken to Savar Model Police Station in a prison van.

A person wishing to remain anonymous told The Business Standard that their nephews named Siam and Sijan were among those detained by the police at the check post while they were on their way to Dhaka. The detainees were later transferred to Savar Model Police Station.

Three wings of the BNP had announced to hold the youth rally in the six divisions of the country to encourage young voters to participate in the party's ongoing movement to restore democracy.

The Dhaka rally was held on Saturday (22 July) at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan.

