3 youths arrested over alleged gang rape of 18-year-old in Ctg

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested three youths in connection with a case filed over the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old girl in Chattogram.

"They were arrested from different areas of the city on Monday (8 July) night," Rab-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Md Sharif-ul-Alam told The Business Standard.

"One of the accused in the case, Md Solaiman, 23, was arrested from the Shah Amanat Toll Plaza area of the city.

"Later, based on the information given by him, the other two accused, Raju, 24, and Nazmul, 20, were arrested from the Moijjartek area and handed over to Karnaphuli Police Station," he added.

The victim's aunt filed a case with Karnaphuli Police Station.

According to the case file, the incident took place in the Bellapara intersection at around 10:30pm on 18 January this year when the victim was looking for a house in the Sikalbaha area. Seven miscreants beat up the victim's friends and took her in an auto-rickshaw to an unknown place and gang-raped her.

One of the victim's friends went to the Moijjartek intersection area and informed the police about the incident.

Around 12:30am, the police Shikalbaha Police Outpost rescued the victim from behind the Mohiuddin Chowdhury Girls High School and arrested a youth named Akash, 19.

The victim was later admitted to the One Stop Crisis Center (OSCC) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.