3 years in office, nearly half of Atiqul's pledges visible

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
13 May, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 10:45 pm

Related News

3 years in office, nearly half of Atiqul's pledges visible

Md Jahidul Islam
13 May, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 10:45 pm
2 lakh trees to be planted in monsoon: Atiqul Islam
DNCC Mayor Atiqur Islam. Photo: TBS

Implementation of 17 out of total 38 pre-election promises by Awami League-backed Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has been visible as he stepped into his fourth year in the office. The remaining 21 pledges are yet to be visible.

This was found after reviewing the election manifesto of Atiqul in 2020, before taking over as the Dhaka north mayor for a second term, and his speech at a press briefing marking three years in office.    

"I am not making any mistake in trying to advance the works… Several activities could not be done due to lack of funds and lack of space at various times," he said, adding that he will work in the next two years with the aim of building a smart city.

"I assumed responsibility three years ago to build a healthy, active and modern Dhaka. I am responsible to the people. As a servant of the city, I try to work for the people. I have done many things I had promised three years ago, but some things have not been possible. Due to the Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, I have been interrupted a lot. But I will keep all promises to make Dhaka a livable city," added Atiqul.

Development of lakes and canals, monitoring of civil society complaints through the Shobar Dhaka App, digitisation of tax, trade license service, launching of round-the-clock digital command centre, construction of open parks and modern playgrounds, provision of public toilets, pedestrian-friendly and sidewalk network for people with special needs, celebration of festivals [Para Utshob] in different wards, ensuring civic amenities for slum dwellers are among the projects that became visible in the last three years. 

On the other hand, women-friendly primary health care centres, tree clinics, pet clinics, modern slaughterhouses and an air refining system through modern technology, which were promised to be built in Dhaka north, are yet to be established.

In addition, air pollution abatement with upgraded systems, electric buses, dedicated transport for schools-colleges-universities, breastfeeding rooms and ward complexes with civic amenities are yet to be done. There is no visible progress in the construction of multi-storey underground parking complexes in the busiest areas of the city as well.

No mosquito control programmes have been initiated through Integrated Vector Management (IVM) as in the developed world and, no ward-wise problem-solving programme through the mayor's face-to-face interaction with the city dwellers have been started.

However, the Dhaka north said that space constraints have proven to be a major bane for his plans for a modern city, but greening plans are still underway.

"We have formulated a policy on where to plant what kind of tree. We have also published a book in this regard. We will plant those trees which are needed for native birds," said Atiqul.

Trees will be planted in the limited space the city corporation has, he informed.

Atiqul further said that the construction of the retention pond in Kallyanpur is currently underway, and an eco-park next to it will be constructed without cutting down any trees.

Earlier, the Dhaka North mayor announced a plantation drive of two lakh trees to reduce the temperature of the capital city, and to prevent environmental pollution.

Having said that 49 public toilets have been built and 23 others were repaired in the last three years, on further plans, Atiqul informed that more 59 new public toilets will be constructed after finding spaces.

The Dhaka North City Corporation has removed around two lakh tonnes of waste from canals in the past year, and 1,250 kilometres of drains are cleaned regularly, said the mayor.

Land development work for a waste-to-energy generation project is currently underway. Once implemented, 42.5MW of electricity will be connected to the national grid, he informed.

Atiqul further said that the fight against dengue was being renewed, but with tweaks to earlier plans.

"By inspecting the roofs of nearly 28,000 houses through drone technology, we identified roof gardens in 22,000 houses and detected the presence of water in 200 houses as breeding grounds for mosquitoes," he said, adding that BTI medicines will arrive in the next two weeks, and the focus will be on eliminating larvicide and prevention campaigns.

As many as 22,000 dogs have been vaccinated, the mayor informed.

However, Atiqul said that a pilot project for a dedicated school bus service will begin in August this year, and in the first phase, the service will be launched in five schools.

The Dhaka north mayor informed that he will sit with relevant stakeholders this month to discuss technical solutions for digitisation of the traffic signals.

The city corporation is currently working to rehabilitate hawkers and bring them under proper management, he informed.

 

Top News

Mayor Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

9h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

10h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

4h | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

6h | TBS Today
SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

3h | TBS Food
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh