3 women killed as truck hit pick-up van in Habiganj

Three women were killed and 10 people injured when a truck rammed into a pick-up van carrying devotees towards the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal(Rh) on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bahubal upazila of Habiganj district early Saturday (27 May).

The deceased were identified as Manjila Begum, 45, Tanzila Begum, 35 and Shahinur Begum, 45 of Hossainpur village in Kishoreganj district.

Rakibul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bahubal Model Police Station, said the pick-up van with 15 devotees on board was heading towards the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal(Rh) from Gobindapur village.

When the pick-up van reached near Mouchak Mohona Community Centre, a stone-laden truck crashed into the vehicle around 1:45am, leaving three women dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital.