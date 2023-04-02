3 villages of Magura in fear after goons burn down 40 homes

Bangladesh

UNB
02 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 09:50 pm

Related News

3 villages of Magura in fear after goons burn down 40 homes

UNB
02 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
3 villages of Magura in fear after goons burn down 40 homes

Following the murder of a man at Magura's Sadar upazila, a former chairman of Beril Polita Union Parishad and his cohorts retaliated by committing extensive looting, vandalism, and arson in Monirampur, Barajoka, and Ramdergati.

Additional Superintendent of Magua Police, Mohammad Kalimullah said quoting locals, more than a hundred people, including Alfaz Molla, Mannan Molla, Gani Sheikh, Rezaul Sheikh, Sabuj Molla, Arab Ali Molla, Saiful Molla, Yar Ali Molla, and Habibullah Fakir, armed themselves with local weapons and targeted around 50 houses in the villages.

The attackers beat the women at home, looted household goods such as cows, goats, televisions, refrigerators, and motorcycles, ransacked houses, and set them on fire using petrol.

In total, they burned down approximately 40 houses, looted 4 cows, a television, a fridge, rice, and other household goods, and killed 5 goats.

The houses of about fifty people, including Moktar Sheikh, Lutfar Sheikh, Haresh Sheikh, Siddique Molla, Jalil Molla, Omar Molla, Daud Molla, Kader Molla, Farid Molla, Matiyar Shikder, and Channu Molla, were looted and set on fire. A shop was also set ablaze.

The police intervened and fired blanks to disperse the attackers, and two units of the Magura Fire Service worked for two hours to extinguish some of the flames.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to prevent any further incidents.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Kalimullah, along with the police administration, the Deputy Commissioner, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer, and the Officers in charge of Sadar Thana, visited the spot.

The police have already arrested 11 people, including the current chairman Enamul Haque Raja, former chairman Khandkar Mohabbat Ali, UP members Fatuar Rahman, Morad Molla, Muhidullah Fakir, and Zahid Molla, for being involved in fueling the incident and direct attacks and murders.

Atar Molla was allegedly killed by his opponent on Thursday evening. The police buried his body at the local Eidgah Maidan on Friday afternoon.

Top News

magura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

9h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

11h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

5h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

7h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

10h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend