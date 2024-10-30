3 UPDF members shot dead in Khagrachhari

Three members of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) were shot dead by some miscreants at Santi Ranjan Para in Panchari upazila of Khagrachhari district today (30 October).

The deceased were identified as Sijon Chakma, Shahon Tripura and Join Chakma.

In a statement, UPDF said a group of miscreants appeared there and opened fire on its three activists around 10am, leaving them dead on the spot.

Jashim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Panchhari Police Station, said they heard sound of exchanging gunfire but it will take time to recover the bodies as the killings occurred in a remote area.

Meanwhile, the UPDF announced a dawn-to-dusk hartal for Thursday in the district.