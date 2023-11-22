3 train in coaches Natore derailed; Dhaka’s connection with northern districts snapped

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 05:41 pm

Representational Image of a train on track.
Three coaches of a train derailed at the signal point of Abdulpur railway junction in Natore's Lalpur upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

Railway Western GM Asim Kumar Talukder told reporters that the coaches tipped over at 12:30pm when the freight train carrying rice from Dinajpur to Dhaka reached the signal point.

Train services were stopped soon after.

An overturned coach of the rice-laden train in Natore on Wednesday (22 November). Photo: Khorshed Alam
Pakshi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shah Sufi Noor Mohammad and Pakshi Divisional Transport Officer Anwar Hossain have already visited the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station Harunuzzaman Rumel told The Business Standard that work started at the spot after receiving the information. 

Due to the derailment of the coach, the railway connection between Dhaka and the northern districts has snapped. 

However, the train connection between Rajshahi and Khulna is normal.

The bogey of one of the coaches of the rice-laden train after the train veered off the track. Photo: Khorshed Alam
Earlier, a Dhaka-bound passenger train derailed in Tangail on Tuesday ( 21 November) around 4:40am. The railway services between Dhaka and the northern regions of Bangladesh have been at a standstill since morning after a compartment of the Rangpur Express train veered off the tracks in Tangail.

